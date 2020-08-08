Traffic Alert: Weekly road closures beginning August 8 through August 14

Here's a list of weekly road closures and what to expect when driving.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are many road closures beginning this week along major streets and lanes.

Here’s a list of the road closures:

Ayers Street Pedestrian Improvement and Turn Lane – S.P.I.D. to Gollihar Road (E15106, Bond 2014)

Northbound Ayers Street is closed at the Crosstown/S.P.I.D. Interchange (frontage road) intersection. Thru traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes to access businesses in the area. Ayers Street is also reduced to one-lane, one-way traffic from Gollihar Road to McArdle Road (southbound direction only).

Additionally, RTA bus stops will be closed from Gollihar Road to S.P.I.D. Bus stops remain open in the area of Port Avenue and Ayers Street.

A list of all traffic changes are included below:

Johanna Street to Crosstown/S.P.I.D. Interchange (Northbound) - The outside thru lane on Ayers Street will be closed approaching the Crosstown/S.P.I.D. Interchange. This lane closure will continue through the underpass of S.P.I.D. This closure will not impact access to the eastbound frontage road.

Johanna Street to Crosstown/S.P.I.D. Interchange (Southbound) - The left turn lane and median openings will be closed.

Crosstown/S.P.I.D. Interchange & Ayers Street Intersection (Northbound) – Northbound Ayers Street will be CLOSED at the Crosstown/S.P.I.D. Interchange intersection. Motorists must use alternate routes such as the SH 286 northbound frontage road, Gollihar Road, Kostoryz Road, or McArdle Road to access local businesses.

Crosstown/S.P.I.D. Interchange to McArdle Road – Ayers Street is CLOSED at McArdle Road to northbound thru traffic only. Thru traffic is required to follow the McArdle Road detour and avoid local and residential side streets. Travel lanes are reduced to one lane, in both the north and south directions, to provide access to local businesses in the area.

McArdle Road to Gollihar Road (Southbound)- Ayers Street will be reduced to one lane, one-way traffic flow in the southbound direction only. Access to all local businesses is provided.

Ayers Street and Gollihar Road Intersection – The outside thru lane on Ayers Street, in the southbound direction only, will be closed approaching the Gollihar Road intersection.

SH 358 Frontage Road (Eastbound) – The shared thru left turn lane will be closed.

Carroll Lane – McArdle Road to Houston Street (E13097, Bond 2014)

Carroll Lane is reduced to one-lane of travel, in the southbound direction, between Brawner Parkway and Gollihar Road.

Everhart Road – Holly Road to South Padre Island Drive (18014A, Type B)

Contractors are finishing improvements along the east side of Everhart Road Project (Phase 2) between Curtis Clark Drive and Corona Drive. As part of Phase 3, northbound and southbound traffic will be transitioned to the newly constructed concrete street segment, on the east side between Holly Road and Bonner Drive. Message boards have been notifying the public of the upcoming traffic switch. In addition, motorists should expect the following lane closures:

Everhart Road will remain reduced to one-lane, in each direction, between Corona Drive and Holly Road.

Southbound traffic, between S.P.I.D. and Corona Drive will remain reduced to one-lane approaching the intersection at Corona Drive.

The east side of Everhart Road (northbound lanes) will be remain closed to complete reconstruction from Curtis Clark Drive to Corona Drive (Phase 2).

The west side of Everhart Road (southbound lanes) will be closed for reconstruction from Holly Road to Bonner Drive (Begins Wednesday, August 5).

Traffic switch to the newly constructed concrete pavement section will occur between Bonner Drive and Curtis Clark Drive.

Left turns from southbound Everhart Road will still be restricted at Holly Road, Bonner Drive and Curtis Clark Drive.

Left turns from northbound Everhart Road will be restricted at Bonner Drive, Curtis Clark Drive and Corona Drive.

Sidewalks will continue to be closed along Phase 2 until completion.

Sidewalks will be closed within the limits of Phase 3 until completion.

Flato Road – Bates Road to Agnes Street (E15110, Bond 2014)

Two-way traffic flow will be permitted along Flato Road, between Agnes Street and Bates Road, to allow the Contractor to perform work at the intersection of Agnes Street. This segment has been reduced to one-lane, one-way traffic flow, in the southbound direction. Thru traffic should still follow the detour and seek alternate routes. Flato Road, between Agnes Street and Bates Road, will return to one-lane, one-way traffic flow after August 2nd.

Frio, Hacala, Dorado St., Corridor – Greenwood Drive to Martin Drive (E 18019A, Bond 2018)

Frio Street is closed from to Mission Drive to Hacala Street.

Holly Road – Rodd Field Road to Ennis Joslin Road (Type B)

Holly Road is temporarily closed from the intersection at Rodd Field Road to Silver Sands Drive in order to perform utility work. Traffic is reduced to one-lane only, one-way traffic flow, in the eastbound direction between Silver Sands Drive and Ennis Joslin. Residents between Silver Sands Drive and Ennis Joslin Road must use either Silver Sands Drive, Lexington Road, or Ennis Joslin Road to access their homes.

There is a temporary closure of Holly Road from Ennis Joslin Road to Halcon Street. Motorists traveling eastbound along Holly Road will be detoured northbound or southbound onto Ennis Joslin Road. Two-way traffic will be maintained between Halcon Street and Paul Jones to allow local access to neighborhoods in the area.

Lipes Boulevard – Yorktown Boulevard to Sun Wood Drive (E12101, Bond 2018)

Beginning on Monday, August 10, Lipes Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Queen’s Court and Yorktown Boulevard. Traffic flow will be in the southbound direction only (Queen’s Court to Yorktown Boulevard). Access onto Lipes Boulevard, from Yorktown Boulevard and Boston Drive, will be prohibited. Motorists are advised to follow construction signs and detours through the work zone.

Morgan Avenue – S. Staples Street to Crosstown Expressway (E12101, Bond 2012) & S. Staples Street to Ocean Drive (E13090, Bond 2014)

Morgan Avenue is reduced to one lane, one-way traffic flow (eastbound towards Spohn Shoreline Hospital). The intersection of Morgan Avenue and Third Street will continue to be temporarily closed to thru traffic. Motorists traveling eastbound (towards Ocean Drive) along Morgan Avenue will continue to be detoured at Santa Fe Street. Local access will be provided to businesses along Third Street.

Construction may require intermittent daily closures of local residential streets intersecting Morgan Avenue. Motorists are advised to obey warning signs and flaggers through the work zone.

Newport Pass Road & Zahn Road (H17013 North Padre Island Beach Access Roads, Bond 2014)

Newport Pass Road has been closed for pavement improvements.

North Chaparral Street from Hirsch Street to Harbor Street (E12134 SEA District Pedestrian Improvements)

Brewster Street is closed to thru traffic between Mesquite Street and Chaparral Street.

Rodd Field Road – Saratoga Boulevard to Yorktown Boulevard (E15112, Bond 2014) - Update

Traffic has shifted to the newly constructed lanes on the east half of Rodd Field Road to allow the Contractor to begin reconstructing the west half. Here’s what drivers should expect.

Rodd Field Road, between Saratoga Boulevard and Brooke Road, will remain TWO-WAY traffic flow.

Rodd Field Road, between Brooke Road and Airline Road/Slough Road, will remain ONE- WAY traffic flow in the NORTHBOUND DIRECTION ONLY.

Sidewalks are installed along the east side of Rodd Field between Saratoga Boulevard and Yorktown Boulevard.

Rodd Field Road, between Airline Road/Slough Road and Yorktown Boulevard, will remain CLOSED TO THRU TRAFFIC to make improvements to Master Channel 31 drainage structures and other roadway improvements. Motorists should continue to follow the existing signage and detour routes along Lipes Boulevard and Cimarron Boulevard.

The “free” right turn lane from eastbound Saratoga Boulevard to southbound Rodd Field Road will be CLOSED for reconstruction. Right turns onto southbound Rodd Field Road are permitted only at the signalized intersection.

TEMPORARY CLOSURE of the WESTBOUND travel lane across Rodd Field Road in order to widen the south half of the intersection of Airline Road/Slough Road. Motorists traveling westbound on Slough Road will be detoured onto northbound Rodd Field Road. Motorists traveling eastbound on Airline Road will be able to turn left (northbound on Rodd Field Road) or continue through the intersection onto Slough Road. The expected duration of the temporary closure and detour for westbound Slough Road traffic is three weeks. The traffic signal at the intersection will remain in flash mode.

Travel lanes along Yorktown Boulevard are opened to allow motorists to travel on both sides of the median. The traffic signal at the intersection will remain in flash mode.

GENERAL CONSTRUCTION:

Greenwood (TxDOT Emergency Utility Work)

Utility Contractor will continue to implement the following lane closures:

Southbound Greenwood Drive: The right lane will be closed starting approximately 600-feet north of the South Padre Island Drive Intersection. Southbound traffic will shift to the east, into the left turn lane, and continue as one lane through the intersection.

Northbound Greenwood Drive: The center turn lane will be closed starting 600-feet south of the South Padre Island Drive intersection and continue as two lanes through the intersection.

Staples Street (City IDIQ, IPR South Central)

Beginning Monday, August 10 Staples Street will be reduced to one lane from Henderson Street to Camelot Drive (Buckingham Estates) to perform utility work. The adjacent sidewalk will be also be closed. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic around the work zone. The lane closures will be daily. Work is expected to last one week.

Tancahua Street (Western Specialty Contractors)