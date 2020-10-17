Traffic alert: Weekly road closures throughout City of Corpus Christi

Before you head out on the road be sure to know about the following road closures from October 17 – 23.

CITY PROJECTS

Ayers Street Pedestrian Improvement and Turn Lane – SPID to Gollihar Road (E15106, Bond 2014)

Northbound Ayers Street is closed at the Crosstown/SPID Interchange (frontage road) intersection. Thru traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes to access businesses in the area. Ayers Street is also reduced to one-lane, one-way traffic from Gollihar Road to McArdle Road (southbound direction only).

Additionally, RTA bus stops will be closed from Gollihar Road to SPID. Bus stops will remain open at the Port Ayers Transfer Station.

Motorists should expect the following lane closures:

Johanna Street to Crosstown/SPID Interchange (Northbound)– The outside thru lane on Ayers Street will be closed approaching the Crosstown/SPID interchange. This lane closure will continue through the underpass of SPID. This closure will not impact access to the eastbound frontage road.

(Northbound)– The outside thru lane on Ayers Street will be closed approaching the Crosstown/SPID interchange. This lane closure will continue through the underpass of SPID. This closure will not impact access to the eastbound frontage road. Johanna Street to Crosstown/SPID Interchange (Southbound) - The left turn lane and median openings will be closed.

- The left turn lane and median openings will be closed. Crosstown/SPID Interchange & Ayers Street Intersection (Northbound) – Northbound Ayers Street will be CLOSED at the Crosstown/SPID Interchange intersection. Motorists must use alternate detour routes such as the SH 286 northbound frontage road, Gollihar Road, Kostoryz Road, or McArdle Road to access local businesses.

– Northbound Ayers Street will be CLOSED at the Crosstown/SPID Interchange intersection. Motorists must use alternate detour routes such as the SH 286 northbound frontage road, Gollihar Road, Kostoryz Road, or McArdle Road to access local businesses. Crosstown/SPID Interchange to McArdle Road – Ayers Street is CLOSED at McArdle Road to northbound thru traffic only. Thru traffic is required to follow the McArdle Road detour and avoid local and residential side streets. Travel lanes are reduced to one lane, in both the north and south directions, to provide access to local businesses in the area.

Ayers Street is CLOSED at McArdle Road to northbound thru traffic only. Thru traffic is required to follow the McArdle Road detour and avoid local and residential side streets. Travel lanes are reduced to one lane, in both the north and south directions, to provide access to local businesses in the area. McArdle Road to Gollihar Road (Southbound) - Ayers Street will be reduced to one lane, one-way traffic flow in the southbound direction only. Access to all local businesses is provided.

- Ayers Street will be reduced to one lane, one-way traffic flow in the southbound direction only. Access to all local businesses is provided. Ayers Street and Gollihar Road Intersection – The outside thru lane on Ayers Street, in the southbound direction only, will be closed approaching the Gollihar Road intersection.

– The outside thru lane on Ayers Street, in the southbound direction only, will be closed approaching the Gollihar Road intersection. SH 358 Frontage Road (Eastbound) – The shared thru left turn lane will be closed.

Everhart Road – Holly Road to South Padre Island Drive (18014A, Type B)

Contractors are finishing improvements along the east side of Everhart Road Project (Phase 2) between Curtis Clark Drive and Corona Drive and Phase 3 has been implemented. As part of Phase 3, northbound and southbound traffic has been transitioned to the newly constructed concrete street segment, on the east side between Holly Road and Bonner Drive. Motorists should expect the following lane closures:

Everhart Road will remain reduced to one-lane, in each direction, between Bonner Drive and Holly Road.

The west side of Everhart Road (southbound lanes) is closed for reconstruction from Holly Road to Bonner Drive for construction (Phase 3).

Left turns from southbound Everhart Road are restricted at Holly Road, Bonner Drive and Curtis Clark Drive.

Left turns from northbound Everhart Road are restricted at Bonner Drive, Curtis Clark Drive and Corona Drive.

Sidewalks will be closed within the limits of Phase 3 until completion.

Flato Road – Bates Road to Agnes Street (E15110, Bond 2014)

Flato Road is reduced to one-lane, one-way traffic flow, in the southbound direction between Agnes Street and Bates Road.

Frio, Hacala, Dorado St., Corridor – Greenwood Drive to Martin Drive (E 18019A, Bond 2018)

The corridor is closed along Dorado Street (Hacala Street to Martin Street).

Holly Road – Rodd Field Road to Ennis Joslin Road (Type B)

Holly Road is closed from the intersection at Rodd Field Road to Silver Sands Drive. Traffic is reduced to one-lane, one-way traffic flow, in the eastbound direction between Silver Sands Drive and Ennis Joslin. Residents living between Silver Sands Drive and Ennis Joslin Road must use either Silver Sands Drive, Lexington Road, or Ennis Joslin Road to access their homes.

There is also a closure of Holly Road from Ennis Joslin Road to Halcon Street. Motorists traveling eastbound along Holly Road will be detoured northbound or southbound onto Ennis Joslin Road. Two-way traffic will be maintained between Halcon Street and Paul Jones to allow local access to neighborhoods in the area.

Lipes Boulevard – Yorktown Boulevard to Sun Wood Drive (E12101, Bond 2018)

Lipes Boulevard is reduced to one-lane, one-way traffic flow between Queen’s Court and Yorktown Boulevard. Traffic flow will be in the southbound direction only (Queen’s Court to Yorktown Boulevard). Access onto Lipes Boulevard, off Yorktown Boulevard and Boston Drive, will be prohibited. Motorists are advised to obey construction signs and detours to guide them through the work zone.

Morgan Avenue – S. Staples Street to Crosstown Expressway (E12101, Bond 2012) & S. Staples Street to Ocean Drive (E13090, Bond 2014)

Morgan Avenue is reduced to one-lane, one-way traffic flow (eastbound towards Spohn Shoreline Hospital). The intersection of Morgan Avenue and Fifth Street is closed to thru traffic. Motorists traveling eastbound (towards Ocean Drive) along Morgan Avenue will be detoured at Fifth Street. Morgan Avenue is also closed to thru traffic between Third Street and Ocean Drive.

Construction may require intermittent daily closures of local residential streets intersecting Morgan Avenue. Motorists are advised to obey warning signs and flaggers which will guide them through the work zone.

North Chaparral Street from Hirsch Street to Harbor Street (E12134 SEA District Pedestrian Improvements)

The Contractor will be performing mobile operations to finalize construction on the project. Motorists and pedestrians are advised to obey warning signs and flaggers when proceeding thru work zone areas.

Rodd Field Road – Saratoga Boulevard to Yorktown Boulevard (E15112, Bond 2014) - Update

Traffic has shifted to the east half of Rodd Field Road to allow the Contractor to begin reconstructing the west half. Drivers and pedestrians should expect the following traffic changes:

Rodd Field Road, between Saratoga Boulevard and Brooke Road, is TWO-WAY traffic flow.

traffic flow. Rodd Field Road, between Brooke Road and Airline Road/Slough Road, is ONE-WAY traffic flow in the NORTHBOUND DIRECTION ONLY .

traffic flow in the . Sidewalks are installed along the east side of Rodd Field between Saratoga Boulevard and Yorktown Boulevard.

Rodd Field Road, between Airline Road/Slough Road and Yorktown Boulevard, is CLOSED TO THRU TRAFFIC to make improvements to Master Channel 31 drainage structures and other roadway improvements. Motorists should continue to follow the existing signage and detour routes along Lipes Boulevard and Cimarron Boulevard.

to make improvements to Master Channel 31 drainage structures and other roadway improvements. Motorists should continue to follow the existing signage and detour routes along Lipes Boulevard and Cimarron Boulevard. The “free” right turn lane from eastbound Saratoga Boulevard to southbound Rodd Field Road is CLOSED for reconstruction. Right turns onto southbound Rodd Field Road are permitted only at the signalized intersection.

for reconstruction. Right turns onto southbound Rodd Field Road are permitted only at the signalized intersection. Contractors have provided a lane for WESTBOUND travel across the intersection of Rodd Field Road and Slough Road. The traffic signal at the intersection will remain in flash mode.

travel across the intersection of Rodd Field Road and Slough Road. The traffic signal at the intersection will remain in flash mode. Travel lanes along Yorktown Boulevard are open to allow motorists to travel on both sides of the median. The traffic signal at the intersection will remain in flash mode.

Ropes Street (18157A ID/IQ)

The contractor will continue with flagger operations along Ropes Street from Santa Fe Street to Alameda Street to rehabilitate sanitary sewer lines, manhole structures, and street repairs.

Sunnybrook Sidewalk Improvements – Ayers Street to Evelyn Street (CDBG - 18153A)

Sunnybrook Road is reduced to ONE-LANE, ONE-WAY EASTBOUND traffic flow, between Evelyn Street and Ayers Street. Motorists traveling westbound from Ayers Street are encouraged to follow the detour along Mansheim Boulevard. Motorists are advised to obey warning signs and detour signs that will guide them around the work zone.

Street Preventative Maintenance Program - 18135A Various Arterial Streets

The City Contractor is performing street preventative maintenance construction, which will include lane closures, along the following arterial streets:

Doddridge Street – Staples Street to Alameda Street.

– Staples Street to Alameda Street. Everhart Road - Cedar Pass Drive to Saratoga Boulevard.

- Cedar Pass Drive to Saratoga Boulevard. Flour Bluff Drive - Yorktown Boulevard to Ramfield Road.

- Yorktown Boulevard to Ramfield Road. Leopard Street - I-69 Frontage Road (In front of Missionary Sisters-Jesus Mary) to the Burger King.

- I-69 Frontage Road (In front of Missionary Sisters-Jesus Mary) to the Burger King. Waldron Road – South Padre Island Drive (SPID) Frontage Road to Wells Fargo Driveway.

Various lane closures will be implemented within project limits. Motorists are advised to obey construction warning signs and expect delays.

GENERAL CONSTRUCTION

North Clarkwood Road (ETC NGL TRANSPORT LLC)

A Utility Contractor will be repairing a gas line along North Clarkwood Road between McNorton Road and Caroline Road. North Clarkwood Road will be closed between these streets for several weeks.

Flour Bluff Drive (BBG Services)

A Utility Contractor will be performing sewer line and waterline work along Flour Bluff Drive. This work will require a daily closure of the northbound lane beginning at Purdue Road and extending approximately 900’ south (past Louisville Drive). The closure may affect traffic signal operations at the intersection of Purdue Road. Motorists are advised to obey construction warning signs and treat the traffic signal as a STOP condition if activated to flashing or dark mode.

Greenwood (TxDOT Emergency Utility Work)

Utility Contractor will continue to implement the following lane closures:

Southbound Greenwood Drive: Motorists traveling southbound on Greenwood Drive will be forced to turn right on the access road and motorists going straight will have to detour using the turnaround at West Point Road.

Northbound Greenwood Drive: Motorists traveling northbound on Greenwood Drive will be reduced to one-lane.

Ocean Drive (AEP)

A Utility Contractor will be performing a repair on a street light in the 4600 block of Ocean Drive. A closure of the left lane (southbound direction only) and median opening will be required. The work is expected to begin Monday, October 19, 2020 and last two days.

Ocean Drive (Vargo Plumbing)

A Utility Contractor will be performing a waterline and sanitary sewer line repair in the 4600 block of Ocean Drive. The work is expected to begin Wednesday, October 21, 2020 and last a week. Motorists should expect daily single-lane closures (in the southbound direction only) while the Contractor is working.

Staples Street (AEP)

The contractor will implement southbound right lane closure from Henderson Street to Camelot Drive to work on power pole replacements along Staples Street. Motorists are advised to obey construction warning signs and expect delays.

Tancahua Street (Western Specialty Contractors)