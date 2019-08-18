HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — There were terrifying moments for some in Hebbronville Saturday evening when a train collided with an 18-wheeler.
A witness sent 3News video moments after the crash.
Authorities say the crash happened after 5 Saturday night when the 18-wheeler attempted to drive through some railroad tracks as the train was crossing, causing it to strike the 18-wheeler.
Authorities say the 18-wheeler was cut in half by the impact.
Fortunately no one was hurt, but the crash is still under investigation.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Arrest made in connection with robbery at EZ Pawn in Corpus Christi's southside
- Tuloso-Midway High School still under lockout after 15-year-old girl was arrested for Tuesday threat
- Woman killed in crash with charter bus in Live Oak County
- Police investigate Aransas Pass shooting that sent one man to hospital