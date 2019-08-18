HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — There were terrifying moments for some in Hebbronville Saturday evening when a train collided with an 18-wheeler.

A witness sent 3News video moments after the crash.

Authorities say the crash happened after 5 Saturday night when the 18-wheeler attempted to drive through some railroad tracks as the train was crossing, causing it to strike the 18-wheeler.

Authorities say the 18-wheeler was cut in half by the impact.

Fortunately no one was hurt, but the crash is still under investigation.

