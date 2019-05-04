SAN DIEGO, Texas — In the tight-knit town of San Diego, Texas, it's not out of the ordinary for the train to pass through late at night.

A portion of the track runs through the front and back yards of some residents' homes, especially those living near North Bexar Street.

"I heard a big bang, screeching noise, I thought the train was going to fall on my house," Madelynn De La Rosa said describing what happened Thursday night.

After their houses rattled, neighbors rushed to the scene which they described as chaotic and heartbreaking -- a car was trapped under the train, with a man inside.

"He was just screaming in there and I couldn't do anything," De La Rosa said.

As neighbors gathered around the car, so did first responders. One neighbor, who requested to be anonymous, said their worst fears were confirmed when police approached the trapped car.

"As soon as we heard his name, we knew, and our hearts dropped because he grew up here with us," she said.

Neighbors said it was 26-year-old Eric Galvan who was yelling and honking his horn to let people know he was alive.

"They tried like, talking to him too, and like being there for him and everything," De La Rosa said.

Neighbors believe Galvan's vehicle crashed with the train at a railroad crossing a block away, and was then dragged by the train until coming to a stop.

First responders said they faced challenges as they tried to remove Galvan. One, train cars are not easy to lift and move; and two, there were live power lines strewn all over the scene.

Bystanders tried to comfort Galvan as they worked to remove his car.

"It was amazing to see like, how all our neighbors got together and try to help this man," San Diego resident Emeree Rodriguez said.

Unfortunately, Galvan passed away at the scene. Bystanders said his family was nearby as the events unfolded.

"My thoughts are with them and I can't even imagine what they're going through," one witness said.

According to neighbors, Galvan had a significant other and a child. They said as they get through this tough time, they'll come together as a small but strong community to support Galvan's family.

Investigators are still working to determine how Galvan was trapped under the train.