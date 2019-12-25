LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a train vs vehicle fatality that occurred after midnight on Southwood Drive outside Loop 287.

According to officials, Union Pacific contacted the department to report that an SUV had pulled out in front of a train from a private drive crossing. Officers found a female driver deceased.

Union Pacific officials stated that it appeared that a woman pulled onto the tracks and waited for a collision.

The accident is still under investigation.