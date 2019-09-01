CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A longtime Del Mar College regent and board chairman discussed his tenure at the college Tuesday.

Trey McCampbell served as a regent since 2004 and was board chair for the past 10 years. According to McCampbell, the three bond programs he has been involved with focused on improvements to the east and west campuses, and the last involves designing a third campus on the city's southside.

Updates to the current two campuses of Del Mar College have been important for McCampbell.

"We have aging campuses. We need to bring the infrastructure up to speed; but secondly, we're able to put in modern and up-to-date classrooms with the type of styles and facilities and technology that the way students want to learn," McCampbell said. "Let's face it. Some of us, like me, are older and the way I learned going to Del Mar College back in the 1970s is totally different from the way students do today."

Candidates for McCampbell's position must live in the Del Mar College district and present a letter of intent to the college. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Jan. 31. Whoever is selected will serve out McCampbell's remaining term through 2022.

For a complete list of eligibility requirements click here, or call Del Mar College at 361-698-1203.