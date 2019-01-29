CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer who was placed on paid administrative leave after being arrested on domestic violence charges was back in court Monday morning.

Tommy Cabello was arraigned in the 214th District Court on family violence charges. A Nueces County Grand Jury returned an indictment last week saying there is enough evidence to move forward with a trial.

On Monday, Judge Inna Klein set Cabello's trial date for March 12.

Cabello has been with the police department for 14 years.