x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

news

Tropical Storm Hanna is expected to be Category 1 Hurricane at landfall tomorrow near Baffin Bay

3News Michael Gibson is live with more on the preparations that are taking place in the that area.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Tropical Storm Hanna, expected to be Category 1 Hurricane at landfall tomorrow near Baffin Bay

3News Michael Gibson is live with more on the preparations that are taking place in the that area.

For the latest updates on Tropical Storm Hanna, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: