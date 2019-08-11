CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department responded to a call involving a crash on Williams Drive and Airline Road right after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to CCPD, a driver of a truck crashed into a hair salon located in the area before fleeing the scene with the truck.

Police was able to locate the suspect near the scene where he was later stopped. The driver is being charged with a DWI.

No injuries were reported regarding this incident.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: