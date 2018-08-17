It's a tune you won't find on iTunes, Spotify or even Soundcloud.

This week a passenger recorded two TSA agents singing instructions to travelers waiting in the Sea-Tac International Airport.

The jingle goes "Cellphone, car keys, wallet in your bag... no bottled water, no Mountain Dew..."

TSA's Instagram account shared the video a couple days ago and garnered more than 180,000 views by Thursday.

"Next time you're passing through the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), keep your ears open for Transportation Security Officers Robert Wagoner and Shankevia (Taz) Grant-Carr! They've come up with a clever and very entertaining way to get travelers to listen to advisements!" the TSA account captioned the video.

