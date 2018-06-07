NEW BRAUNFELS — Tubing on the Comal River has resumed Saturday after an incident Friday afternoon.

Activity on the river was suspended after a ruptured hydraulic line spilled fluid into the river Friday.

The City of New Braunfels says that early Friday afternoon, a railroad work crew from Union Pacific was working on the rail bridge above Texas Tubes along the Comal River. That crew broke a hydraulic line, resulting in approximately 30 gallons of fluid spilled.

The City confirmed that some of that fluid ended up in the river.

Union Pacific says that the spill originated from a "single piece of rail maintenance equipment, not a train."

The New Braunfels Fire, Police, River Operations, Parks and Watershed Management departments are working as well to clean up the spill. A railroad hazmat crew cleaned up the spill.

