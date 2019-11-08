CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to officials, coyotes ravaged the green turtle nest.There were no intact eggs. So far this year there has been a total of a hundred and 19 turtle nests found along the Padre Island National Seashore.

Advocates have advised the public that if you come across any nesting turtles to tell the 'Pins division of Sea Turtle Science & Recovery' in order to keep the eggs safe.

The Division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery conducts a variety of projects to study and conserve Kemp's ridley and other sea turtle at Padre Island National Seashore and in the Gulf of Mexico.

