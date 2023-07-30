Two brothers barricade themselves inside home, fire gunshots at CCPD

According to CCPD, there was a deceased elderly woman inside of the home.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, CCPD was called out to the area of Politics on the city's southside Saturday July 29th before midnight, in reference to a disturbance at a home on the 5700 block of Aava Drive.

Once officers were on scene they were confronted by man with a weapon.

In a statement on CCPD's Facebook page, they stated that they set up a perimeter around the residence after learning that an elderly woman was inside of the house.

According to CCPD while they were staged outside for an hour and a half, two men who were brothers came outside and began firing at officers.

"Officers returned fire, striking both suspects and then provided first aid prior to medics transporting them to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.", Corpus Christi Police Department.

CCPD, revealed that once inside the home they found an elderly woman who was deceased.