Two brothers barricade themselves inside home, fire gunshots at CCPD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, CCPD was called out to the area of Politics on the city's southside Saturday July 29th before midnight, in reference to a disturbance at a home on the 5700 block of Aava Drive.
Once officers were on scene they were confronted by man with a weapon.
In a statement on CCPD's Facebook page, they stated that they set up a perimeter around the residence after learning that an elderly woman was inside of the house.
According to CCPD while they were staged outside for an hour and a half, two men who were brothers came outside and began firing at officers.
"Officers returned fire, striking both suspects and then provided first aid prior to medics transporting them to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.", Corpus Christi Police Department.
CCPD, revealed that once inside the home they found an elderly woman who was deceased.
According to CCPD the investigation is still ongoing, and the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave as per department policy.