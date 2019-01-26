CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to DPS, a black Mitsubishi was hit by a Union Pacific train outside of Mathis at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials say the car was in the middle of the track when it was hit. The intersection of the railroad track did have a stop sign and a railroad sign, but no crossing arms.

There was an 8-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy in the vehicle that were ejected and pronounced dead on the scene.

The other to two people in the car were identified as a 30-year-old male driver, who was sent to Christus Spohn-Shoreline with serious injuries, and a 5-year-old girl, who was taken to Driscoll Children's Hospital in critical condition.

According to Sergeant Nathan Brandley with DPS, the 8 and 5-year-old were not wearing seat belts.

The Texas Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash and Union Pacific is conducting their own investigation.