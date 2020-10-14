Two Coastal Bend school districts are putting an end to remote learning

What does this decision means for parents and students who may not be comfortable enough to step back inside the classroom? Here's what we learned.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Coastal Bend school districts are calling it quits on remote learning. First Refugio ISD, now Skidmore Tynan ISD.

Both school districts announced they'll no longer be offering students the option of doing school online. Administrators with Refugio ISD say students must be face to face starting October 19.

At Skidmore Tynan ISD Elementary students must be back in person by October 19 with all other students physically back in the classroom by November 9.

Coronavirus cases may be on a downward spiral across South Texas, but not everyone is comfortable sending their children back to school.

For those parents and students who want to continue online learning both Refugio and Skidmore-Tynan ISD say you either must enroll your child in to home school or transfer them to a neighboring district that offers remote learning.

The closest district to Refugio ISD is Woodsboro ISD. The superintendent at Woodsboro says they are still doing remote learning and transfers are accepted, but there is a strenuous application process where the school's principle and a committee of teachers examine the student's grade, attendance, and disciplinary record.

“The principal makes the recommendation to the superintendent and then that superintendent takes that list to the school board, and the school board has the ultimate approval or denial,” said Woodsboro Superintendent, Janice Skyora.

Skyora says the Woodsboro ISD school board is meeting on October 19 to assess if they'll still offer remote learning.

“This will be on the agenda if we are also going to close off distance learning, but we will be looking at data,” said Skyora.

The closest school district for students in Skidmore-Tynan ISD to transfer to is Beeville ISD.

“We have not made the decision of retuning all of our students back to school face-to-face,” said Beeville ISD Superintendent, Travis Fanning. “We are continuing to study and look at the numbers in our county, in Bee County, and in the surrounding areas.”

Fanning says if parents want to enroll their student in Beeville ISD, they need to fill out an application listing the reasons why.