CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi fishermen were rescued Friday morning after the engine of their boat revved up causing the boat to crash into an oil platform at the Laguna Madre.

The Corpus Christi fire department and Nueces County ESD#2 launched a boat rescue and found them just after 3:00 a.m.



The men suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Texas Parks and Wildlife will be investigating the crash and according to officials there was no leaking fuel from the sunken boat.

