ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Two people were arrested after making threats against a Black Lives Matter protest planned for 6pm tonight in Aransas Pass, according to Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard.

“We have had some people make threats as far as doing things within the community that would damage property or threaten human life. I will tell you as of right now my department has already made two arrests for individuals within the community whom we are well familiar with who have made these threats very publicly. They are in custody they will not be making the demonstration this evening," the chief said.

Chief Blanchard took to Facebook Live to share how police will be at the event saying "these demonstrations plan to be peaceful and we encourage that and we will support that.”

"“I want people to know that we will not tolerate civil unrest. I have had several calls and messages of folks concerned that there is going to be a riot, looting or civil unrest. That will not be tolerated here in Aransas Pass," he said.