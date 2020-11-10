San Antonio resident taken to local hospital after assault on North Beach

The San Antonio resident was visiting with his family when police say a suspect threatened him with a gun.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A resident of San Antonio visiting with his family is in the hospital after he was assaulted at North Beach.

The altercation happened Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. in front of a hotel on North Beach.

Police say the family was visiting the area from San Antonio when a 37-year old suspect threatened the man with a gun then began hitting him over the head with the weapon.

The suspect then jumped into the water for some unknown reason. The victim took cover inside the hotel until police and medics got to the scene.



The suspect was unconscious when he was pulled from the water. Both the suspect and the victim were taken to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline for treatment.