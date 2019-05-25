CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A head-on crash has claimed the lives of a 2-year-old boy , Haven Sandoval and 18-year-old, Mario Alberto Benavides. Both were residents of Kingsville. According to DPS, the crash happened Friday night just after 11 p.m. on FM 70 and CR 73 about six miles east of Bishop.

Officials say the driver of a 2008 Ford Fusion was traveling westbound on FM 70 when for some unknown reason went onto the wrong side of the roadway. A 2015 Mercedes was traveling the opposite direction and tried to avoid the oncoming car, but ended up getting struck head on by the Fusion.

A total of five people were inside the Fusion, including the 2-year-old girl, and 18-year-old. According to DPS, the 2-year-old child was in a car seat.

Two helicopters from HALO Flight arrived on the scene to transport victims to the hospital.

This is a developing story.