SAN ANTONIO — A 31-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl were killed in a hit and run crash on the west side around 12:20am Wednesday morning.

Police say a van was pulling out of a driveway just after midnight near Poplar and 24th Street. Another driver in a white Chevy Silverado, who police say was speeding at a rate of 100-120 mph, hit the vehicle- and it caught fire.

Two people died at the time of the crash and at least two were sent to the hospital, including a one-year-old and a five-year-old. Police say the children suffered second degree burns to their upper body.

Police say the driver of the car that hit them kept going and eventually hit a utility pole. The suspect kept driving, broke down, and fled on foot with another man. Investigators are still looking for the men.

If you know anything about this crime, you are urged to call the Traffic Investigations Unit at 210-207-7635.

