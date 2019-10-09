AGUA DULCE, Texas — Two men are alive Tuesday night after a close encounter with a train on County Road 95 east of Agua Dulce, Texas.

The two men were in an oil field service truck when the driver went across the tracks at the same time a Kansas City Southern train barreled through. The collision sent the truck flying off the tracks.

"You gotta listen for those horns, and in this instance, I don't guess the driver may have heard the train coming and went across the track he got struck by the train, but the driver and passenger are fortunate to be alive and maybe sustain minor injuries," State Trooper Alex Benavides said.

The driver and the passenger were both taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital. It is unknown how badly they were hurt.

