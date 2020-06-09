Two people arrested after reports of shots fired at a mobile home park

Gunshots rang out from a mobile home park in Annaville on Saturday night, after a brief standoff two people were taken into custody.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police say two people are in custody after residents of a mobile home park reported hearing gun shots from from a nearby home.

It all happened around 9:00 p.m. Saturday at the Stonewall Mobile Home Community near the intersection of Violet and Leopard in the Annaville area.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they heard several more rounds being fired off and began to evacuate nearby residents.

After about an hour, police went inside and detained two people, a man and a woman, who were inside the home.