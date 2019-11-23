HOUSTON — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the Gulf Freeway near the Cullen exit early Saturday morning.

This scene initially started as a minor crash between two vehicles.

A black car was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene. While the black car was stalled in a lane on the freeway, another vehicle, unrelated to the first accident, slammed into the back of the stalled car.

The two drivers got out of their vehicles to exchange information and that's when a third car came speeding towards the scene, hitting both drivers, police said.

Officer Rose with Houston Police Vehicular Crimes Unit said the impact of the crash threw both pedestrians into the HOV lane.

One man was pronounced dead on scene. The second person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver who hit the pedestrians is being tested for intoxication. Police said he showed signs of impairment.

Police are also trying to determine how fast the driver was going.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officer Rose emphasized if your vehicle is stalled on a road or freeway please wait for emergency vehicles to get there before getting out of your car.

