Two people killed in fiery I-20 crash in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — A single-vehicle crash left two people dead Sunday on I-20 in Abilene.

At 7:55 a.m. Abilene Police dispatch was called regarding a crash involving a semitractor-trailer at mile marker 286 in the eastbound lane of Interstate 20.

The caller said a semi that was headed east veered into the center median and had hit head-on into the pillar at FM 600 on the interstate, bursting into flames.

First responders arrived to find both the cab and the trailer both engulfed in flames at the FM 600 overpass.

Two people were inside the cab of the truck at the moment of impact. Neither were able to escape and both died in the crash.

According to an APD press release, no other vehicles appear to have been involved.

The interstate was closed for public safety and will remain closed until engineers with the Texas Department of Transportation can deem the bridge safe.

The identities of both occupants will be made pending next of kin notification.

The trailer was not carrying any dangerous chemicals.