Two suspects taken into custody after multiple fatal shootings in downtown Corpus Christi this weekend

Police said both of these cases are still active and ongoing. If you have any information about these crimes, call police at 361-886-2840.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four people in downtown Corpus Christi were shot this weekend in two different incidents. Unfortunately two of the victims did not survive, but police were able to quickly track down the two murder suspects and take them into custody.

According to police, it was Saturday when 21-year-old Jimmie Lee Williams was arrested for the murder of one man and for injuring two other people at Cole Park along Ocean Drive. The three victims were found shot about 1:30 a.m. Among them was a 36-year-old woman who received serious injuries, a 37-year-old mane who is expected to be okay, and a 58-year-old mane who died from his injuries.

Police said Williams was identified as a suspect during their investigation and shortly after, the Gang Unit searched the city and was able to locate Williams. The arrest was made within hours.

"It's not only the witnesses that were there who can tell us information, it's the first responding officers and the detectives and crime scene investigators," CCPD Lt. Michael Pena said. "It's a team effort and hopefully as quickly as possible we can get an offender into custody."

The bond for Williams was set at $1 million.

This would not be the only homicide investigation to take place this weekend, however. Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital where a 23-year-old shooting victim was taken and later died. Police said the man was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle.

"The detectives responded out to the scene and began their investigation and determined the driver of the vehicle was the offender," Pena said.

Investigators also made fast work in this case, determining that 20-year-old Robert Benavides was the driver of the vehicle and was the one who allegedly shot the passenger. Benavides was quickly placed in custody and is now facing charges of murder with a $500,000 bond.

Police said both of these cases are still active and ongoing. If you have any information about these crimes, call police at 361-886-2840.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.