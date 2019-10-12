LOVELAND, Colo. — A man died after he was pulled from a fire at a Loveland art warehouse and studio space early Tuesday morning, according to a division chief for Loveland Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the building at 2121 W. 8th St. just before 2 a.m. and found flames shooting from the windows.

They contacted a woman outside, who said a man was still inside the building. Firefighters went inside and located him on an upper floor, according to Division Chief Michael Cerovski.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Larimer County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Kenneth Waag, 51, of Loveland.

The woman had an arm injury and was also taken to the hospital for evaluation, Cerosvski said. No firefighters were hurt.

The fire is under control, but crews were working to put out any remaining hot spots. The cause was not yet known.

