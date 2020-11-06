Protests continue in Seattle and throughout the country in response to police brutality and racial justice over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in Minneapolis police custody.

Below are the latest developments:

Trump tweets at Gov. Inslee to take back Capitol Hill "NOW"

On Wednesday night, President Trump tweeted to Gov. Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, telling them "Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will."

Trump was referring to what Seattle protesters are calling the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).

After several days of violent clashes between police and demonstrators on Capitol Hill, Seattle police reopened the streets so people could march in front of the East Precinct.

Instead, protesters have set up tents and have blocked streets.

The perimeter stretches from 13th Avenue past 11th Avenue, near Cal Anderson Park, and it runs from East Olive Street to East Pike Street.

Protesters say 'CHAZ' is a welcome community where this is no leader and a unified message.

The President tweeted: "Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped [sic] IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!"

In response, Inslee Tweeted: "A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. “Stoop” tweeting."

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan replied on Twitter with "Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter"

The President followed up with "Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!"

Police discuss returning to precinct closed amid protests

Seattle Police say they are looking to reopen a precinct in the city’ Capitol Hill neighborhood that was shuttered during ongoing George Floyd protests.

At a news conference Wednesday Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette said barriers were removed from the front of the precinct after it became a flashpoint between officers and protesters.

Over the weekend officers used tear gas to disperse demonstrators in the area after they say they were assaulted with projectiles.

However several City Councilmembers say police overreacted.

Nollette said the precinct has been boarded up because of credible threats that it would be vandalized or burned.

Nollette said police want to discuss reopening the precinct and noted officers are responding to 911 calls in the area.

via Associated Press

Inslee says two-thirds of National Guard at protests demobilized

Gov. Jay Inslee said he was not made aware of what protesters are calling an "Autonomous Zone" in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Inslee said two-thirds of the National Guard deployed to Washington protests were demobilizing as of Tuesday. He says a complete demobilization is expected soon.

Gov. Inslee's Chief of Staff is David Postman said if agencies or police departments need the National Guard, they can still call on them. If the National Guard thinks those requests are valid, they can then get permission from the governor's office to deploy.

Felony assault charge for Seattle man accused of shooting protester after driving into crowd

A felony assault charge was filed against 31-year-old Nikolas Alexander Fernandez after a shooting during Seattle protests on June 7.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed one count of assault in the first degree, a class A felony, against Fernandez for the shooting in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The 31-year-old Seattle man is accused of driving through a crowd and shooting a protester, identified as 27-year-old Daniel Gregory.

According to the statement of probable cause, Fernandez said he was driving in the area of the protests and thought he could get through the crowd. He told police that protesters started kicking his car, yelling at him, and that people were trying to grab him through the open driver’s side window.

Fernandez said the man he shot, identified as 27-year-old Daniel Gregory, grabbed him and the vehicle’s steering wheel through the open window, according to the statement of probable cause. Fernandez told police he was “fearing for his life” when he fired a single shot at Gregory. Fernandez thought he shot Gregory in the chest, according to the statement.