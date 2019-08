CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, around 1 p.m. on Saturday they were called out to a car accident on the access road off of SPID near Hooters.

Police said the accident occurred when a white SUV tried making an illegal lane change and clipped a white pickup truck on SPID.

As a result, the white SUV went over the railing and on to the access road.

Officials said there were minor injuries and the driver of the SUV will be cited.