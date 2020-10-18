Two women dead after 18-wheeler accident in Live Oak County

The accident happened around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon fifteen miles Southwest of George West.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At least two women are dead after an 18-wheeler accident in Live Oak County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety it happened around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon along U.S. highway 59 and FM 6-24 about fifteen miles Southwest of George West.

Troopers say a small car was heading west on 6-24 and ran a stop sign at the U.S. highway 59 intersection. The car was hit by and 18-wheeler truck traveling south on 59.

The impact forced the small vehicle to roll over several times. Two women were thrown from the car and died at the scene.