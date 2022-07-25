Two years after Hurricane Hanna heavily damaged Bob Hall Pier, work continues to demolish and rebuild

The major construction project is a looming reminder that recovery is still in progress.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday marked the two year anniversary of Hurricane Hanna making landfall about 80 miles south of Corpus Christi.

Still, the category one storm packed a powerful punch that certainly was felt right here in our area.

The storm surge was strong enough to take out the end of Bob Hall Pier and it was later determined that the entire structure would need to be replaced.

"It wasn't as bad as Harvey but for us, Bob Hall Pier going down big for Hanna," said beach-goer Ernie Godoy.

Corpus Christi ended up being on what forecasters call the 'dirty' side of the storm.

Chief Meteorologist Alan Holt explains.

"What that meant for us is that we were on the dirty side of the storm ,the way this storm came in it came in from east to west. So Hanna came in like this so you had storm moving in south of Corpus. That wind also generated 5-6 foot storm surge right in the location of Bob Hall Pier," said Holt.

Two years later, the rest of the pier is finally coming down.

Crews with JM Davidson Maritime Construction are continuing the demolition phase of the project.

You can see the progress made in just the last month.

For beachgoers, the major construction project is a looming reminder that recovery is still in progress.

"It's a little distressing at times, knowing a new one is coming up a tourist attraction if they do a good job be really neat," Godoy said.

While county commissioners still need to give the final green light on the design, renderings give a glimpse of what the new $26-million-dollar Bob Hall Pier could look like.

It's said the demolition of the pier will be a 130 day project, with the new pier expected to be completed as soon as sometime next year.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.