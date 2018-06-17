Texans have many reasons to be proud of the lone star state, however sometimes air quality may not be one of them.

And the Texas Department of Transportation is wanting to change that.

This Saturday, their Drive Clean Texas Campaign was at La Palmera mall to educate those who live here how to maintain their vehicles and help keep the city's air clean.

Corpus Christi is one of six areas that are at risk of exceeding healthy levels of air pollutants.

And the contaminated air does not just stay in these areas, it travels across the state, that's why it's important to apply these steps into your daily routine.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII