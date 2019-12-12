PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation’s $9 million stacking lane project is scheduled to enter a new phase Monday, Dec. 16, that will require a modified procedure for loading and unloading vehicles at the Harbor Island TxDOT ferry landing.

Weather permitting, TxDOT contractor Haas Anderson Construction will continue to remove existing pavement and concrete medians inside traffic staging areas for Ramps 3, 4, 5, and the exit lanes.

The contractor will then sealcoat and lay new hot mix pavement in these areas. During this phase of work, there will be limited ramps available for boarding ferries on the Harbor Island side.

TxDOT ferry operations will adjust traffic routes daily for vehicles entering and exiting the ferries. This work will be performed only during the day.

The contractor this week is completing pavement and striping work at the park and ride location as well as performing similar pavement and median removal and repaving inside traffic staging areas for Ramps 1 and 2 and the exit lane.

Work also is underway on the Port Aransas side involving earthwork, intelligent traffic system boring, utility relocations and signal foundations.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when entering this work zone and are asked to pay close attention to flaggers, workers and heavy equipment being operated in proximity to traffic.

The stacking lane project, which began in October and is expected to take about 18 months to complete, is designed to better handle vehicles waiting to board ferries in Port Aransas and on Harbor Island.

Stacking lanes are dedicated areas for vehicles waiting to board the ferries.

For more information, contact Rickey.Dailey@TxDOT.gov or (361) 808-2544.

