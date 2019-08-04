CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers to be on high alert while driving, especially in work zones.

On Monday TxDOT kicked off their Workzone Awareness Week campaign, which encourages drivers to be cautious when they drive through work zones.

According to TxDOT, the leading causes of crashes are speeding and not paying attention. In 2018, 161 people lost their lives in work zone crashes.

TxDOT Public Information Officer Rickey Daley believes their campaign is making a difference with the number of accidents going down.

"We've seen an eight-percent decrease in work zone crashes," Daley said. "We've seen a 20-percent decrease in work zone fatalities."

The Workzone Awareness Week campaign ends April 12.

TxDOT wants to remind drivers to slow down and be alert on the roads to not only protect workers, but also protect yourself. Traffic fines are doubled in a work zone.