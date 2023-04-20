TxDOT permanently closes southbound Harbor Bridge exits from Padre to Power Streets

This comes as the latest effort by TxDOT to help deter wrong-way drivers from heading onto the Harbor Bridge.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has permanently closed the US 181 Southbound exists to Padre and Power Streets at the Harbor Bridge, said a statement for TxDOT.

In addition to the closures, TxDOT has also restored Padre Street to a two-lane, two-way road from the US 181 exit west to the intersection of Tancahua and Ramirez Streets.