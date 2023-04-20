TxDOT permanently closes southbound Harbor Bridge exits from Padre to Power Streets

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has permanently closed the US 181 Southbound exists to Padre and Power Streets at the Harbor Bridge, said a statement for TxDOT.
This comes as the latest effort by TxDOT to help deter wrong-way drivers from heading onto the Harbor Bridge.
In addition to the closures, TxDOT has also restored Padre Street to a two-lane, two-way road from the US 181 exit west to the intersection of Tancahua and Ramirez Streets.
While the closures have been made, TxDOT said in their statement that no new changes are have been made to Upper Broadway or Twigg Street exit ramps.