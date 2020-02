SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A woman kept a secret for 10 years after she was raped while passed out and then had a child.

Until the man who was responsible came forward, was found to be the father by a DNA test and wanted custody of the child a decade after the incident.

The teen said she was passed out and found out she was pregnant a few weeks later. The incident happened when the victim was less than 16 in 2009.

