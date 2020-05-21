PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Beginning Friday, water parks across Texas can reopen under Gov. Greg Abbott's latest guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Those guidelines include a 25% occupancy limit at water parks, keeping a 6-foot distance between staff and visitors and disinfecting things visitors touch.

Ty Weitzel, the general manager of Typhoon Texas Austin, has been eager to open his Pflugerville water park.

"I'm excited. We have four kids, my wife and I. [The] kids have been cooped up in the house with Mom and Dad and so, now they get to get out, experience the sun and a fresh, clean environment," he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "there is no evidence that the coronavirus can spread through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas." Aquatic facilities should use proper operation and maintenance to "inactivate the virus in the water."

Weitzel told KVUE his team is taking all the steps necessary.

"We're going to social distance. We separated our tables, our furniture, 6-feet apart in the park. We have done everything that we can do from a sanitation standpoint to make sure that our standards are as high as our water towers throughout the park," he said. "When you're ready, we'll be ready. And we understand that each family has a choice to make. And we want you to know that we're doing our best."

As Abbott allows more businesses – like water parks – to open, he's urging people to make sure they're being safe, too.

"We need businesses to open up. The best way for businesses to open up is for people to continue these safe practices to help us to continue to contain the spread of COVID-19," Abbott said.

In order to keep track of the number of people inside the water park, Typhoon Texas is requiring visitors to reserve a time slot online. As of Tuesday night, at least 10 out of the 24 available time slots had sold out.

