SPRING, Texas – The body of the UH student who was first reported missing in April of 2017 has been found, according to the Harris County Medical Examiner.

The body of An Vinh Nguyen, 27, was found on April 23, 2018 at 14381 Whistling Pines Drive, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The office said the cause of death was homicidal violence.

The new developments come a year and a half after he was last seen on March 31, 2017.

His orange, 2016 four-door Jeep Renegade was found a couple of weeks later.

Nguyen had a degree in nursing but was getting a second degree in hotel management at UH's Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management.

Authorities have not named any suspects in the young man's death.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

