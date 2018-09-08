HOUSTON - The University of Houston football team has much to look forward to this season, and it all starts with the Cougars’ star defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

Oliver is on the cover of this month's Sports Illustrated.

And the Houston native is at the top of ESPN's list of the top 50 college football players for the 2018 season.

ESPN notes Oliver is the first defensive lineman to finish in the top five of Heisman Trophy voting since Nebraska's Ndamukong Suh in 2009 and could become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Last season, the All-American led the nation with a career average of 1.56 tackles for loss per game, totaling 39.5 tackles for loss in 25 games played. He led UH in tackles for loss with 16.5, sacks with 5.5, forced fumbles with 2 and blocked kicks with 1.

The Cougars open the season Sept. 1 at Rice.

