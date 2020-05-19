TYLER, Texas — The University Interscholastic League says they are working with state officials to allow Texas high schools to begin limited athletic workouts and marching band activities in June.

According to a statement from the UIL, the activities are scheduled to resume on June 8, with approval from proper officials.

On April 17, the UIL announced they would cancel the remaining 2019-2020 school year athletic and extra-curricular events, following Gov. Greg Abbott's closure of Texas schools due to the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, fall conditioning and workout dates for football are as follows:

*5A and 6A schools without spring training and all 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A and incoming freshmen

August 3 - First day of conditioning (No contact activities permitted. No contact equipment except helmets may be worn.)

August 8 - First day of full contact

August 13 - First scrimmage

August 20 - Second scrimmage (5-day rule applies)

August 27 - Third scrimmage (Schools opting for a third scrimmage shall not play during week one)

*5A and 6A schools with spring training

August 10 - First day of conditioning

August 15 - First day of full contact

August 20 - First scrimmage

August 27 - Second scrimmage (schools opting for a second scrimmage shall not play during week one)

According to the UIL, high school football games are slated to resume on Thursday, August 27.

For more on the 2020 football season, click here.