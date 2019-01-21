CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents can wine and dine for a good cause on Thursday for the 31st annual KEDT Food and Wine Classic at the Museum of Science and History.

The Food and Wine Classic will feature savory dishes from local restaurants, and a wide selection of wine attendees can choose from.

Each year the Food and Wine Classic classic helps to raise funds for the PBS affiliate to allow for continued educational programming.

"We'll have over 26 restaurants featuring the top end food. We'll have real high-quality wine for people to sample and live entertainment. It's a great event and a fundraiser for the station," general manager Don Dunlap said.

Tickets for the Food and Wine Classic can be purchased here.