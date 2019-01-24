CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A familiar face at the United Way of the Coastal Bend is stepping down after more than 13 years serving the community.

Catrina Wilson, president and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Bend, is retiring.

Wilson, a life-long resident of Corpus Christi, started the job in 2006. Before that she worked as executive director of the Women's Shelter of South Texas, now known as the Purple Door.

Wilson said it is hard to say goodbye, but that it has been a remarkable journey.

"I've had the opportunity to work with incredible volunteers and a board of directors who volunteer their time, Wilson said. "And the staff here, they do such incredible work."

Wilson's last day on the job will be April 26.