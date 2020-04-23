CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal bend 2-1-1 system has received thousands of calls since the COVID-19 pandemic. 3News Michael Gibson has the facts and figures on what agencies are helping and what people are needing the most help with as they struggle to make ends meet.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began coastal bend residents have been seeking help by the thousands.

Texas statewide response to COVID-19 began on March 14th and since then there have been 3,566 calls placed with 211.

Those needing help were calling in from an 11-county area which includes Aransas, Jim wells, Nueces, and San Patricio.

“The calls have been increased dramatically especially related to the unemployment state insurance program the calls for that are always in our top five requests for food pantries that's critical.” Said Janna Shoe the Coastal Bend coordinator of 2-1-1/ United Way of greater Houston.

Electric service payment help tops the list of caller requests. With 439 calls followed by COVID-19 questions and concerns. Followed by rent payment assistance and lastly questions about how to get help with food

The top five agencies that people are being sent to are topped by Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend Food Bank has played a big role in getting people the food they need. The United Way of greater Houston takes in all those calls but it's our local United Way that's helping to get cash donations to the agencies who are helping.

"To date we have raised more than $360,000 which I’m very proud of very happy about and with some actions that we're taking this morning we have given away more than $300,000 now every dollar we are raising is going to relief and response we are not taking administrative fee at all." Said Libby Averyt president/CEO of United Way of the Coastal Bend.

If you or your company would like to donate to the United Way's COVID campaign you can go online at uwcb.org.