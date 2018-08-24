DENTON, Texas -- If a talented teacher can make a lesson come alive, then Andrew Torget has some heavy lifting ahead of him.

"The part I really have to focus on is making sure I don't shred my voice after 16 hours and croak through the last eight," Torget said.

The University of North Texas professor is attempting to break a world record using Texas history. Torget is packing 14 weeks worth of lectures into to one 30 hour stretch. "A lot of it is mental. It's just getting ready to say, when I hit that wall at 3 a.m., it's time to keep pushing forward and push to the end," Torget said.

Today's lesson: Texas history. All of Texas history. "We're starting with cave people, and we're coming up to last week," Torget said.

It's his way to help preserve the stories he's dedicated his life to. His attempt is streamed live around the world and each viewer is asked to donate to the Portal to Texas History -- an free online archive of historical documents -- documents that helped him craft this very lesson.

"I think he's doing really well, he's very engaging. History is not normally my favorite, but he's very interesting," said Meghan Hildinger, one of the dozens taking in the lecture.

For the record to count, at least ten students must be present and attentive at all times.

Torget says a year's worth of prep work went into this attempt. He's been jogging to build endurance and he's saved his voice in the days leading up to this -- all in an attempt to make history by talking about history while trying to raise money to save history.

