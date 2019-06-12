US 181 northbound between Treasure Avenue and Gulfspray Avenue on North Beach will be reduced from two lanes of travel to one lane beginning Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, until Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The main lane closure is necessary for utility work in the area.

Motorists are urged to be aware of the lane closures, to consider using alternate routes, to follow all traffic control devices, and to slow down in the work zones. All work is weather permitting.

For information about all current and upcoming lane closures related to the Harbor Bridge Project, visit www.harborbridgeproject.com.

