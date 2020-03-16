CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The CCISD will be closed next week. They will be deep cleaning all their facilities during that time. Here are a list of other schools and districts closed until March 23.

-Corpus Christi ISD

-Bishop ISD

-Tuloso-Midway ISD

-West Oso ISD

-Aransas Pass ISD

-Aransas County ISD

-Gregory Portland ISD

-Flour Bluff ISD

-Port Aransas ISD

-Kingsville ISD

-First Baptist Academy in Portland

-Richard Milborn Academy

-Ingleside ISD

-The School of Science and Technology

-Sinton ISD

-Woodsboro ISD.

Officials said regarding South Texas colleges and universities, both Texas A&M Universities in Corpus Christi and in Kingsville will also resume classes Monday, March 23rd.

School officials say the same goes for Del Mar College as all three schools will be closed next week.