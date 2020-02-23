CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After doing some research and checking on their end, the city has responded to a study claiming that Corpus Christi has the highest average utility bills in the nation.

The city manager told 3 News he was doubtful about the ranking because of the differences in each city's utility billing procedure.

The study, from Doxo.com, is a "for profit" bill paying service that says it's examined bills from 900 cities and areas across the U.S. and shows Corpus Christi has the highest at an average $630 a month. The lowest being Newton, Iowa at 143.

"The survey is a tactic to promote the company and get more people to sign up for their online bill paying service," city manager Peter Zanoni said.

He also said he was skeptical of the ranking because every city is different.

"Our rates as an example include a storm water fee in the water bill. Other cities like San Antonio and other Texas cities have a separate storm water rate," Zanoni said.

According to Doxo.com the website examined payment records of some 3 million of it's customers and includes water, wastewater, recycling, gas, and electricity.

Corpus Christi does not sell electricity to residents.

That and other differences in the bundling method used by Doxo let to an updated statement from Zanoni on Friday.

He said opposed to Doxo's estimate of $630 being the average utility bill, city residents only paid an average of $130 a month during 2019

Zanoni also said it's important for residents and customers know the information provided in this particular survey is incomplete and inaccurate.

During our 3 News' earlier report, council member Gil Hernandez said the city is paying for upgrades to the water system in particular because of decades of neglect. And Zanoni said there was still much upgrade work ahead for the city.

"You've heard me speak about preventative maintenance," said city council district no. 5 member, Gil Hernandez. "Well we haven't done that for the last several decades so it's catching up on us now. We have EPA on our backs in terms of trying to prepare waste water systems. Our infrastructure underneath the streets. We're spending millions and millions of dollars trying to upgrade these things.

"Our infrastructure is aging just like everybody's across the country so having a good replacement plan, a good repair plan, all that takes money," Zanoni said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: