CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The National Weather Service has issued an urban and small stream advisory until 4 a.m. for parts of southeastern Nueces County and central Kleberg County.

The advisory came around 2 a.m. Friday.

Residents are warned of the possibility of ponding on streets in low lying areas and flood prone streets, like Everhart Road and parts of SPID. Storm drains may fill quickly, and there could be a rise in waters in creek, stream, and bay areas.

Radar has indicated up to two inches have already accumulated around the Corpus Christi area as of 2 a.m. This may lead to isolated flooding through the early morning.

Rain will trend down through the early morning and move to the east.

In addition, the NWS also issued coastal flood advisory is in effect through 8 AM. A combination of high tides overnight and rainfall may lead to poor driving conditions along coastal waterways and near low areas around bays.