CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some helicopters used in war zones overseas are getting some much-needed upgrades thanks to personnel at the Corpus Christi Army Depot.

CCAD made the announcement Wednesday, saying the major system overhaul is 40 years in the making. The changes include updating the aircraft systems from analog to digital, with large screens built right into the windshield.

It's something Army officials said will make training faster and easier, and will ultimately save taxpayer money.

Director of Aircraft Production Don Dawson said the upgrades to some 760 helicopters are already underway and will help to ensure the helicopters last another 20 or so years.