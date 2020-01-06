CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bishop Police Department posted to Facebook telling residents to avoid US Hwy 77 Southbound at County Road 10.
According to police "the highway is completely shut down due to a single vehicle 18- Wheeler crash."
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bishop Police Department posted to Facebook telling residents to avoid US Hwy 77 Southbound at County Road 10.
According to police "the highway is completely shut down due to a single vehicle 18- Wheeler crash."