Search continues for body of missing man, District Attorney says inmate is suspect on possibly two deaths

Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez tells 3News Alfredo Uribe Jr is a murder suspect in possibly two deaths.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Sheriff’s Deputy John Hooper says his department along with the Texas Rangers executed a search warrant off of FM 666 on Wednesday and recovered evidence at the scene. Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez tells 3News human remains were discovered and sent off to the State Crime lab.

We asked the Sheriff about social media reports that the body of Raiden Ramos had been found.

The Sheriff told us that his department cannot control social media posts and no identification has been made.

Now, family members of another missing man Benjamin Resendez tells 3 News that they believe he and Raiden Ramos along with another man by the name of Alfredo Uribe may have been friends since high school.

The 20-year-old Uribe was picked up by U.S. Marshals back on Tuesday in the 5200 block of Ponderosa. He was wanted on a probation violation on an aggravated assault charge. Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez tells 3 News that Uribe is a murder suspect in possibly two deaths.